Three men charged in murder of recently-released Bronx ex-con

Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a recently released Bronx ex-con who had hoped to spend his freedom with his daughter and grandchildren, cops said Sunday.

Police have charged Carlos Hernandez Ortiz, 44, Julio Suarez, 54, and Jose Suarez, 42, with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and weapon possession for the March 16 killing of 47-year-old Alexis Ramirez.

Cops arrested all three men on Tuesday but didn’t announce their arrests until Sunday. An NYPD spokeswoman couldn’t say if Julio Suarez and Jose Suarez are related.

They’re accused of gunning down Ramirez on Morris Ave. near E. 183rd St. in Fordham.

Ramirez, who was released to a halfway house in November after serving time for attempted robbery, attempted gun possession and drug-dealing charges, has been in and out of prison since 1998, public records show.

Hours before his murder, he spent time with his daughter and grandchildren, said his daughter, who didn’t give her name in an interview with the Daily News last week.

“He was happy,” she said. “I just had another baby. It was a joy for him to be home with his family. I can’t really tell exactly what went wrong.”

Still, something seemed off, she said.

“I just had a feeling something was going to go wrong,” the daughter recounted. “He was willing to change his ways and just go away. But everything just happened too fast.”

Hernandez Ortiz and Julio Suarez remain held without bail. Jose Suarez’s bail status was not immediately known Sunday.