Three men arrested in Danville on gun charges, two guns recovered

DANVILLE. Ill. (WCIA) — Three men are under arrest in Danville after police said they were found with illegal firearms.

Officials with the Danville Police Department said the men were encountered on South State Street Tuesday night by members of the department’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. After the officers started interacting with the men, officials said one of them tried to run away; he was subsequently caught and taken into custody.

After further investigation, officials said the officers recovered two guns and arrested the three men. They’ve been identified 20-year-old Elrico Donelson and 30-year-old Raymond Collins, both of Danville, and 20-year-old Rajohntae Tyler of Urbana. All of them are previously convicted felons.

For their latest arrest, the three are facing the following charges:

Donelson: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Collins: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon with no FOID card by a convicted felon

Tyler: unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a weapon being a machine gun, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing a peace officer

The listed charges are only accusations and they are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Anyone who has further information about this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

