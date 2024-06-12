Three men accused of impersonating police in siren-equipped SUV in Stuart

STUART − Three men were arrested after Stuart police said the men identified themselves as police and drove in a vehicle equipped with a siren and a public address system, according to recently-released affidavits.

Police about 1:06 a.m. June 9 were sent to the area of a lounge in the 300 block of Southwest St. Lucie Avenue in the downtown area regarding a “suspicious vehicle,” records state.

The vehicle, police said, was reported as a black Chevrolet Tahoe “with three males inside driving around using police sirens.”

Investigators stopped a black-and-white Tahoe driven by a 20-year-old man. A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were passengers.

The men initially denied using a police siren and a public address system while driving.

Two people told police, however, they were outside their car when what they believed to be police drove up. They said a spot light was shone on them and they were told to put their hands up and move away from their car. The two said the individuals identified themselves as police.

The Tahoe driver then told police he and his friends were driving around in a “retired police car.” He said he used an air horn, as opposed to a siren.

He said all three used the public address system, and they meant no harm.

The two passengers said they were half asleep and were unsure about what occurred.

Police secured four firearms and ammunition that were in the Tahoe.

Police determined the lights, siren and public address system on the vehicle “were fully operational as if it were a real police vehicle,” affidavits state.

The three men, two of Stuart and one of Port St. Lucie, were arrested, each on a felony charge of false impersonation of an official.

18-year-old Palm City woman remembered: Record-setting Martin County High School track team member dead after interstate crash

Treasure Coast veteran recalls service: Vero Beach resident, 100, recalls World War II service

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart police: Three in siren-equipped SUV impersonate police