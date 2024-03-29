Three major Centre County grocery stores will close for Easter. See 2024 holiday hours

Spring has sprung in Pennsylvania, and Easter Sunday will be here before you know it. Whether you’re stocking up on spiral-cut ham and bunny-shaped chocolates or running to the store for plastic eggs for your hunt, we’ve got your last-minute shopping covered.

Easter Sunday falls March 31 this year, marking the first time it falls in the third month of the year since 2016. Most stores in the State College area will operate under modified or reduced hours Easter Sunday, while a few plan on closing entirely for the holiday.

Here’s a brief overview of the holiday hours for grocery markets and liquor stores throughout parts of Centre County. Be sure to check for your specific locations, as some of their schedules and services vary by store.

Where can you find the cheapest groceries in State College? We compared prices for you

Aldi

Aldi’s Centre County stores, located at 780 Benner Pike and 1798 N. Atherton St., are closed Sunday for the Easter holiday, according to the company’s website.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

All four Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the State College area — Southridge Plaza, Hamilton Square, North Atherton and Benner Pike — will close for Easter Sunday before resuming regular operating hours Monday, April 1.

Giant

Giant’s stores will close at 3 p.m. Sunday before returning to normal operating hours Monday, April 1, according to the company’s website. All Giant pharmacies will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday.

Groceries on a budget? How to track weekly sales at Aldi & other Centre County stores

Sam’s Club

This membership-only store, located at 381 Benner Pike in State College, will close Easter Sunday before resuming regular hours Monday.

Target

Both Target stores in State College — 315 Colonnade Blvd. and 201 W. Beaver Ave. — are closed Easter Sunday.

Trader Joe’s

State College’s Trader Joe’s, located at 243 Patriot Lane, will operate using regular hours Easter Sunday. The store opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. every day.

Walmart

Walmart supermarkets are open for regular hours Easter Sunday. Both the 1665 N. Atherton St. and 373 Benner Pike stores in State College are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Wegmans

Regular hours are on deck for the Wegmans are 345 Colonnade Blvd., which will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight Easter Sunday. The store’s pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.

Weis

All five Weis stores in Centre County will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday. Locations are available in Bellefonte (170 Buckaroo Lane), Philipsburg (501 N. Centre St.) and State College (1471 Martin St., 110 Rolling Ridge Drive and 560 Westerly Parkway).