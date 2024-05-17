Three local parks projects included in proposed state budget

LANSING — Funding for three local parks projects is included in the recommended budget for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund for fiscal year 2025.

Senate Bill 817, passed by the Michigan Senate on May 2 and the Michigan House of Representatives May 8, includes more than $27 million in funding for 53 park projects across the state through the DNR Trust Fund.

Recommended projects included are phase two of the Rosy Mound Acquisition by Ottawa County, a trailhead and connector for the Middle Macatawa Greenway and development of the Blue Star Trail.

Funding awards are pending the bill being signed into law.

Ottawa County’s efforts to expand the Rosy Mound Natural Area would receive $1,642,000 through the grant. The acquisition will add 127 acres to the 164-acre park in Grand Haven Township, bringing the total to 291 acres.

The land the county is seeking to purchase is a former sand mine. Plans for the site include walking trails throughout the property and a second park entrance, parking area and trailhead.

Development of the Middle Macatawa Greenway would receive a boost of $300,000 under the bill. It would fund efforts to build a new trailhead at the roundabout near Hawthorn Pond Park, a hiking trail and a mountain biking trail to the Upper Macatawa Natural Area. Trailhead improvements will include an accessible restroom, parking lot, bike repair station and rest area.

A grant of $300,000 for development of the Blue Star Trail was included in a recent funding bill.

In Allegan County, $300,000 has been allocated to development of the Blue Star Trail from Maple Street to Beeline Trail. It will fund efforts to add a 0.6 segment to the trail, which connects Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township with the surrounding area.

This segment will connect the Blue Start Trail to Beeline Trail in Laketown Township.

Saugatuck Township officials were informed in December the funding would be recommended in this year’s budget.

“We’ve worked hard to refine and enhance the grant application, looking for ways to deliver an even better project for the community,” said Township Manager Daniel DeFranco. “Increasing our score was a priority, but we also believed it was critical to convey the importance of this project to the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund Board in-person.”

When totally finished, the trail will connect South Haven to Holland via non-motorized pathway, after meeting with the existing Beeline Trail in Laketown Township and the Kal-Haven Trail in South Haven.

Projects are listed in order of priority in SB 817. The Rosy Mound acquisition is listed eighth of 18 acquisition projects, while the Middle Macatawa and Blue Star Trail grants are listed 30th and 33rd of 35 development projects.

The DNR Trust Fund is granted money from the development of minerals on state land, not tax dollars, and is designated on an annual basis in partnership with local governments.

