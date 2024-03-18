Three local men charged in Grovetown sex sting operation

Multiple people were arrested over the weekend as part of a joint operation, "Operation Sweet Tee," involving the Grovetown Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

From Thursday night to Sunday morning, undercover agents and investigators "were engaged" with more than 1,000 people, via the internet, according to a news release from Grovetown PD.

The department said 157 verified adults expressed a desire to meet for sexual activity, despite being told they were conversing with a child, according to the release. Of that number, 12 people said they would be willing to travel to meet with the "child" for sex and offered payment in exchange.

Some of the individuals engaging in the chats lived as far away as Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to the department.

Three local individuals were arrested during the operation:

Rubicel Castro-Cruz, 33, of Edgefield

Anthony Daquan Harley, 30, of Aiken

James Charles Waller, 31, of Evans

Castro-Cruz, Harley and Waller were each charged with sexual exploitation of children and committed to the Columbia County Detention Center, according to the release. Multiple electronic devices and two vehicles were seized as part of the operation.

An out-of-state registered sex offender was identified as one of the people attempting to arrange a meeting for sex with the "child" and a warrant has been issued, according to the release. Investigators are working to positively identify the remaining suspects engaged in the solicitation.

The press release noted the Army Criminal Investigations Division and Navy Criminal Investigative Service were involved in the investigation. However, Police Chief Jamey Kitchens confirmed none of the locals arrested were in the military.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Three locals charged in Grovetown sting operation