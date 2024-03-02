Three LHS Nordic skiers named all-state

Mar. 2—Three Laramie High Nordic skiers were named all-state following the conclusion of the season this week.

Senior Eliza Fay and juniors Jack Voos and Gideon Moore all earned the accolade from the Wyoming Coaches Association. Individuals who finish top 10 in season point totals are honored, according to the WCA.

Fay was Laramie's lone female honored after an impressive state championship weekend. Fay finished third in the state 5k freestyle race at 16 minutes, 27.33 seconds and second in the state 10k classic at 35:37.89.

The LHS girls team totaled 100 points for a fifth-place finish.

Voos and Moore capped standout seasons for the LHS boys. Moore finished fourth in the state 5k race at 13:39.75 and fifth in the state 10k race at 29:36.74. Voos was seventh in the 5k at 13:47.37 and 18th in the 10k at 32:45.23.

The LHS boys team finished third at state with 140 points.