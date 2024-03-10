'Three letters that could change a life' - Erie Co. Judge Trucilla on the value of a GED

I have been honored to serve as an Erie County Court of Common Pleas judge for more than 20 years, presiding over various areas of the law. However, from day one, I have been dedicated to handling matters involving children under the age 18 who are either without proper parental care (known as juvenile dependency) or those who have committed a crime (juvenile delinquency). Education has always served as the cornerstone of my courtroom in these matters. Together, my colleagues and I have placed significant emphasis on ensuring the children who appear in court receive every educational opportunity available to obtain their high school diploma or its equivalency. As a judge, I have worked to enhance the educational experiences of juveniles appearing before me by offering opportunities beyond the borders of Erie County to obtain their diploma or GED (General Educational Development) certificate. Having personally witnessed these juveniles earn a diploma or GED is deeply impactful and resonates long after court has adjourned.

What is a GED?

The General Educational Development (GED) test comprises four sections: math, reading (language arts), science and social studies. Each section is scored from 100 to 200, with a minimum passing score of 145 required for each component. Test-takers have the option to take each section individually until all four are successfully completed. This flexibility allows students to progress at their own pace, setting realistic goals for achievement. Gradually passing the GED test also demonstrates the student's perseverance and commitment, qualities highly valued by employers and admission committees of higher education institutions.

Courtroom observations

Erie County Judge John Trucilla holds a binder of diplomas and GED certificates from young people he has helped by requiring them to earn a GED or diploma before they can be discharged from court supervision. Trucilla was shown at the Erie County Courthouse in Erie on Feb. 29, 2024.

Several years ago, I initiated a program titled: "Great Expectations — A Collection of Hope." This educational incentive program aims to inspire juveniles, both delinquent and dependent, to earn a diploma or GED before their formal discharge from the oversight of the courts. Once accomplished, the student submits a copy of his or her GED or diploma to the court, where it is placed in a binder. Over time, I have amassed hundreds of diplomas and GED certificates, and the collection continues to grow.

It is truly remarkable to witness the expressions on these juveniles' faces when they return to court, either on a scheduled date or unexpectedly, to proudly present the court with their certificate or diploma. These moments are priceless. The students' self-esteem skyrockets, and a sense of profound accomplishment radiates from them. For many, obtaining the GED represents their first tangible success in life. The undeniable value of education underscores the need to explore viable graduation options for all students. The GED merits consideration as one of these educational choices.

The GED — a legitimate alternative

Unfortunately, the GED certificate is often viewed with skepticism and seen as an inferior alternative to the traditional high school diploma. Based on my experience, the GED deserves to be recognized as a legitimate, worthy alternative to the traditional high school diploma. As I have witnessed, the awarding of a GED can be transformative and, in some instances, life changing.

Erie County Judge John Trucilla holds a hand-written note he received from one of the young people he has helped by requiring them to earn a GED before they can be discharged from court supervision. Trucilla has a binder of diplomas and GED certificate copies from graduates he has helped.

Let me be clear, advocating for the GED does not mean advocating against the high school diploma. Rather, it recognizes that for some students in danger of educational failure, the GED may be a vital lifeline to their futures. Many of our high school students learn at different rates and in alternative modes compared to their peers. Consequently, they often find themselves significantly behind in the credits required for graduation. Among these students are 17- and 18-year-olds who have earned only one or two credits, leaving them years away from obtaining a diploma. These students urgently need another route to obtaining the equivalent of a high school diploma. While options such as cyber schools, charter schools, Intermediate Unit 5, and others exist, the GED must serve as a vital component of Erie County's educational network.

Additionally, a community-based GED initiative could play a crucial role in allowing children under court supervision to remain in their homes, avoiding the need to place them in facilities outside of Erie County that offer certified GED programs. This approach ensures that these students have access to the educational support they need while maintaining stability in their homes and their community.

Time to renew our efforts

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito, a steadfast advocate for student success, has long recognized the value of the GED. During my tenure as president judge, Brian, after persistent advocacy and, I am sure, some annoyance, was persuaded to implement a GED program within the Erie School District. This program was called the GED at the Transformational Learning Center (TLC) and housed within the Booker T. Washington Center.

Erie County Judge John Trucilla holds a binder of diplomas and certificates from young people he has helped by requiring them to earn a GED or diploma before they can be discharged from court supervision. Trucilla was shown at the Erie County Courthouse in Erie on Feb. 29, 2024. Trucilla is calling for the creation of a local GED program for youth.

With the successful awarding of GED certificates to early participants, momentum was building. Importantly, the attainment of a GED was recognized as a successful graduation from the Erie School District. However, in 2020, the TLC was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently closed due to public safety mandates. The effects of COVID have also significantly disrupted school attendance, with a substantial number of high school students not returning to the classroom. It is now imperative to reignite efforts to reinstate the GED option and provide these individuals with a means to successful completion of high school.

Hope and opportunity — a living example

With their GED certificate in hand, students are equipped with a tangible and effective tool to propel their young lives forward. The GED serves as a key that unlocks doors previously closed to them. Students who were once disenfranchised are now empowered with newfound options. The acquisition of a GED offers the discouraged teen something they have never had before: hope and opportunity. The GED provides them with career choices that did not previously exist. With their GED, these students now have a chance for a brighter future.

Students who have earned their GED and gone on to thriving careers often go unnoticed. One local example is the inspiring journey of Deena Long. Deena has been a math teacher for more than 30 years and currently teaches at Erie High School. Over the years, Deena has had a profound impact on the lives of countless students. Her compassion and commitment to her students was recognized recently when she received WJET's prestigious Golden Apple award. During her gracious acceptance of the award, Deena reflected on her personal journey, recalling a time when she had not taken her education seriously and dropped out during 12th grade. Undeterred, she pursued her GED, subsequently attended Edinboro University (now PennWest at Edinboro) and graduated with her degree in education.

In correspondence with Deena Long, she insightfully and wisely wrote: "Thank God we live in a country which offers second and third chances for people like me who blow it the first time!"

The GED can be the chance many of our students need to get their lives back on track and erase some of the mistakes made along their educational journeys. These successes emphasize the need for a broader community-focused GED initiative.

Erie region's commitment to education

There's no need to belabor the importance of education, especially for youth in underserved communities. The notion that education serves as the great equalizer in an often-uneven playing field is widely accepted. Throughout Erie County, our citizens and educators have made significant investments in education, striving to enhance opportunities for quality learning. With numerous universities, a community college, an expansive medical college, the United Way's Community Schools initiative, and more, Erie stands as a beacon of hope for students.

Abundant examples of our region's commitment to educating our children are on display. The Experience Children's Museum, the Erie Center for Arts & Technology (ECAT), the Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center, Intermediate Unit 5, just to name a few. A recent example of this commitment was evident at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new ErieBank at East 10th and Parade streets. This collaborative effort brought community leaders together to establish an educational hub promoting financial literacy. These visionary stakeholders prioritized bringing educational resources to an overlooked sector of the community that has long lacked learning opportunities available elsewhere in Erie County.

Another commendable initiative was spearheaded by Bishop Dwane Brock in collaboration with the Erie School District. The Eagle's Nest School of Academic Distinction enrolls students in kindergarten and first grade, and sixth through eighth grades, providing them with a curriculum focused on academic excellence. Many of these students come from minority backgrounds and have faced obstacles hindering their academic progress. The Eagle's Nest school lays a solid educational foundation for these students providing them an avenue to continued academic success. These are only a few of the many efforts undertaken to ensure our children are provided with every opportunity to achieve academic success.

A community call to action

The challenge for our community now lies in providing educational alternatives to students to achieve success beyond the confines of a traditional diploma. Enter the GED. Together, we must ask how we can again provide a viable GED program for those specific students at risk of dropping out of school. The GED program I envision would cater to students aged 17 and 18 who are still enrolled in high school but who remain years away from graduation due to a lack of credits. Importantly, the focus of this GED program would not be to replace adult GED programs like the one offered through the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC).

Resources exist

Erie has observed the evolution of the United Way Community Schools and other community-based sponsorship of our educational institutions. Corporate sponsors and community stakeholders have demonstrated a strong commitment to education, adopting an "all hands on deck" approach. Notably, there is an abundance of physical learning spaces available throughout our region that could facilitate the GED program.

For example, the DiPaolo Student Success Center (DSSC), which houses the Accelerated Learning Academy and Erie School District Cyber Academy, could be considered as a facility to offer a GED program. Further, schools, such as McKinley School, which previously hosted a GED program, could serve as potential sites for a GED classroom. Other physical spaces also exist in areas beyond the city limits and in more rural areas. Importantly, the GED must be available countywide.

In Erie County, we possess the necessary resources to implement a GED program without imposing additional taxes or economic burdens on our citizens. With our collective community resources already in place, establishing a GED program is well within our grasp.

Our students must be provided with every available learning resource to facilitate their completion of high school. Under the right circumstances, the GED is a valid and achievable pathway to academic success and deserves to be part of our educational landscape.

For some, three letters — GED — could change their lives.

Judge John J. Trucilla is currently in his 23rd year as an Erie County Court of Common Pleas judge. He is a past president judge of the court and former administrative judge of the Family Division. Amongst his other court responsibilities, he continues to oversee many of the juvenile delinquency and dependency matters. Additionally, Judge Trucilla is in his 35th year as an adjunct professor at Penn State Behrend and in his 20th year as an adjunct professor at Gannon University.

