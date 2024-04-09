Three last-minute candidates join race for North Dakota's U.S. House seat

Apr. 8—GRAND FORKS — Three candidates have made last-minute entrances to North Dakota's U.S. House Race.

The deadline for candidates to file for office was 4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong is not running for reelection and is instead running for governor.

Democratic candidate Roland Riemers of Grand Forks, who is also running for Grand Forks School Board, announced his candidacy late Monday afternoon and had his election paperwork verified by the North Dakota Secretary of State's office. A call Monday to the Secretary of State's office confirmed that Riemers can run for multiple offices at once.

Riemers, a multi-time candidate for office, will go to the June 11 primary to face off against

Trygve Hammer,

who received the party's endorsement this past weekend. He has previously run for Grand Forks County sheriff, Grand Forks School Board, U.S. House, secretary of state, state auditor and governor, among others, according to previous Herald coverage.

The Republican candidates are Sharlet Mohr, of Williston, and Cara Mund, of Bismarck. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Mund was not shown on the North Dakota Secretary of State's candidate list, but a Secretary of State spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that Mund had filed her paperwork before the 4 p.m. deadline, and staff members were working to verify signatures.

Mohr is a previous candidate for the Williston School Board

and is active with the Moms for Liberty Group. Mund is a previous Miss America title holder and Harvard Law School graduate, and previously ran as an independent against Armstrong in 2022, where she got 37% of the vote.

The two new Republican candidates now enter a five-way primary race with candidates

Alex Balazs

,

Rick Becker

and

Julie Fedorchak.

The candidate who wins the primary will go forward to face the Democratic choice in November.

Grand Forks Herald reporter Joshua Irvine contributed to this report