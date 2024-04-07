Three killed in Southeast Oklahoma plane crash

ANTLERS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people are dead after a plane crash in Southeast Oklahoma on Thursday, according to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. three miles southwest of Antlers in Pushmataha County.

The report says the aircraft’s pilot, Brian Davis, 62, and passengers Michael Davis, 23, and Kelly Thompson, 21, were pronounced dead on the scene. All three were from Antlers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP.

