Three killed in north Columbus mass shooting, one in east side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two overnight shootings in Columbus resulted in four people being killed, including three in a mass shooting on the north side.

Columbus police say they received reports of a shooting at 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street, which is located between Weinland Park and Italian Village north of Downtown Columbus.

Police say five people were shot with three pronounced dead and two others currently in critical condition. CPD has closed multiple roads in the area as the scene remains active.

Roughly two hours prior, an unrelated shooting occurred in east Columbus. Police received a report of the shooting at 12:35 a.m. at the 4100 block of Vineshire Drive. One man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene at 12:46 a.m.

