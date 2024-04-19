Three juveniles taken into custody after police pursuit finds three firearms

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit recovered three firearms from three juveniles who were taken into custody on Wednesday.

At just before 5 p.m. April 17, officers initiated a pedestrian stop after they observed suspicious activity in the area of Ford Street and Bendix Drive. According to police, the three youths fled from the area, prompting a foot pursuit by several officers.

All three were juveniles taken into custody. In their "proactive policing efforts," the department said in a press release, officers found a firearm in one juvenile's possession and two additional firearms that were recovered in the path of the foot pursuit. All three youths were transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Foot chase of three juveniles yields three firearms in South Bend