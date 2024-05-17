Three juveniles robbed at gunpoint outside Salem movie theater, police say

May 17—Salem police are investigating after three juveniles reported being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a local movie theater.

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Salem police responded to the Cinemark parking lot off Mall Road (Route 38) for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, officers reported finding three juveniles and several damaged cars in the lot.

The three juveniles reported being robbed at gunpoint "by a pair of men with handguns," Salem police said in a release.

"During a struggle over control of the victim's vehicle, the pair of suspects assaulted two of the juveniles, causing minor injuries," the release said.

While attempting to get away, one of the victim's hit two parked cars in the lot, police said.

The two male suspects left the scene with several items in a gray Subaru with two females inside, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Carlin at the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.