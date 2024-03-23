Three injured in early morning shooting in Ybor parking garage

Three men are recovering at a local hospital after a shooting in an Ybor City parking garage early Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded to the garage in the 1500 block of East 5th Avenue just before 3 a.m. after hearing shots fired, according to a media release. There they found three men with non-life threatening injuries.

Tampa Police say Sunny E. Wallace, 21, faces charges in connection to the shooting. Officers said they found him attempting to flee the garage. A gun was recovered from his vehicle, the release said.

Officers believe the shooting resulted from an argument between the victims and Wallace, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.