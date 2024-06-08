Three indicted in sex-trafficking case tied to teen’s 2018 death on Dallas tollway

Three people were indicted in a sex trafficking case that led to the death of a North Texas teenager in 2018, according to the Collin County District Attorney Office.

A Collin County grand jury indicted Alan Dailey, 51, of Plano, on charges of trafficking resulting in death, trafficking, and compelling prostitution. Also indicted were Nikki Jordan, 48, of Fort Worth, on trafficking and compelling prostitution charges and Anna Hudson, 42, of Mabank, on a trafficking charge.

The three defendants were arrested on June 4.

In April 2018, the three defendants were involved in the trafficking of young women, including 18-year-old Julia Wells and at least one other woman, according to the indictment.

Wells died after she was lured into a prostitution trap and was pushed out of a car on the North Dallas Tollway, according to a report by KDFW-TV.

Dailey and Jordan “were involved in the compelling women into committing prostitution,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

Trafficking, a first-degree felony, is the transporting, enticing, recruiting, harboring, providing, or otherwise obtaining another person by any means, according to state law. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Compelling prostitution is defined as causing another person by force, threats, coercion, or fraud to commit prostitution. Trafficking and compelling prostitution are second-degree felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“These indictments and arrests mark the end of a years-long multi-agency investigation into the death of Julia Wells, and hopefully this will serve as the first step in seeking justice for Julia in a court of law,” said Collin County DA Greg Willis.

The cases are being prosecuted by the Collin County DA with assistance from the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The Texas Ranger Division/Special Operations and Dallas Police’s Homicide Unit lead the arrests in the case.