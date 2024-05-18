Three Illinois cities will pay you thousands to move there

ILLINOIS – At least three cities in Illinois are offering to pay people thousands of dollars to move there. Under certain conditions, of course.

These opportunities come as the state of Illinois has lost around 240,000 people since the turn to the 2020s, according to new Census figures released this week. It’s not necessarily a cause-and-effect trend, but rather a coincidence of some new local incentives.

For three cities openly offering incentives, their populations are rather small – all under 20,000 residents – compared to the rest of the state. Financial experts say offering some assistance could help the cities with population stability, economic growth, and improving neighborhoods in the long-term.

The following three cities are offering incentives to people who complete a move to their community.

Jacksonville

County: Morgan

Population: 17,600

Distance from St. Louis: 90-100 miles (1 hour, 40 minutes)

According to MakeMyMove.com, Jacksonville is offering an incentive package of $9,300.

That total includes $5,000 cash for relocation, $300 in chamber checks from the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and additional community services that amount to the $9,300 total.

Anyone who hopes to take advantage of this opportunity must make at least $50,000 annually, be at least 18 years old and live at least 70 miles outside of Jacksonville at the time of application. The city is looking to recruit remote workers who meet those qualifications and more, according to its application page.

Mattoon

County: Coles

Population: 16,800

Distance from St. Louis: 125-135 miles (2 hours)

According to MakeMyMove.com, Mattoon is offering an incentive package of $11,707.

That total includes $5,000 cash for relocation, $500 in local restaurant vouchers, $500 in Rural King gift cards and additional gift cards, certificates and community services that amount to five-figures total.

Anyone who hopes to take advantage of this opportunity must make at least $45,000 annually and live at least 100 miles outside of Mattoon at the time of application. The city is looking to recruit remote workers who meet those qualifications and more, according to its application page. The prospective mover must also agree to live within the city of Mattoon for at least two years and be someone who has not previously lived in the city.

Pittsfield

County: Pike

Population: 4,100

Distance from St. Louis: 105-115 miles (1 hour, 50 minutes)

According to MakeMyMove.com, Pittsfield is offering an incentive package of $6,800.

That total includes $5,000 cash for relocation, three free months of an internet, phone and TV bundle, three free months of water and sewer utilities and additional community services that amount to the $6,800 total.

Anyone who hopes to take advantage of this opportunity must make at least $65,000 annually, be at least 18 years old and live at least 100 miles outside of Pittsfield at the time of application. Like Jacksonville, the city is looking to recruit remote workers who meet those qualifications and more, according to its application page.

