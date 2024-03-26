Three hopefuls to be interviewed for District 5 seat on Northport City Council

Of nine total applications submitted for the Northport City Council District 5 seat, left vacant when Jeff Hogg resigned in early March, three have been chosen for interviews by council members.

According to Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb, the three who will be interviewed to potentially take the seat are Anwar Aiken, Danny Higdon and Gary Leddo. Interviews will be conducted at Northport City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. The interviews will be open to the public.

Hogg had been council president, so president pro tem Christy Bobo, who represents District 1, stepped into that role when he left. According to Alabama state code section 11-44G-1 council vacancies in Class 7 or Class 8 municipalities are to be filled by the council within 60 days.

Interviews for District 5 City Council candidates will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Northport City Hall, 3500 McFarland Blvd., which is shown in this 2016 file photo. The interviews will be open to the public.

“In the event that the vacancy is not filled within 60 days by the council," Webb said, "then each council member and the mayor (John Hinton) may submit a name to the governor (Kay Ivey) for appointment.”

The other three Northport council members are Jamie Dykes of District 4, Woodrow Washington III of District 2 and Karl Wiggins of District 3.

The next general election will be August 2025 for mayoral and council seats, with those terms continuing through 2029.

