Three hit-skip crashes being investigated by Sheriff's Office

BUCYRUS − A hit-and-run crash has led to a Crestline man being charged with a felony.

The accident he was involved in, though, is not the only hit-and-run law enforcement is investigating.

Richard D. Kuhn, 57, pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony, in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on June 3. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and is reportedly hiring his own attorney.

According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, a Crestline man reported being struck by a vehicle driven by Kuhn on Middletown Road between Crestline and Galion on May 2. The victim reportedly suffered serious physical injuries.

Crall said a bicycle and vehicle crash occurred on the same day in May on Stetzer Road near Stephanie Drive.

“The driver of the vehicle came to the Sheriff’s Office after realizing that she struck a person,” Crall in a news release.

He said the case has been forwarded to his office for possible charges.

In yet another hit and run, this one involving a bicyclist, no driver has been identified.

“The Sheriff’s Office also investigated a hit-skip accident on Fairview Avenue north of Galion lastOctober. No suspect was ever identified in that case despite a reward offer by a Galion family,” saidCrall.

Any information regarding these crashes can be reported to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 419-562-7906.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County hit-and-run crashes under investigation