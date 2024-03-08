Three guilty of felony drug crimes

Mar. 7—Three men were found guilty of felony drug crimes on March 6 at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in Fayette County Circuit Court.

According to a press release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Christopher M. Carver, Demetran "D.D." Gray and Michael L. Grimmett were each convicted after a trial held in the courtroom of Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

Carver, 49, of Bluefield, and Gray, 45, of Oak Hill, were both convicted of the felony offense of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute between five and 50 grams of methamphetamine, while the two men and Grimmett, 44, of Russellville, were all convicted of the felony offense of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.

Carver and Gray both face 20-year prison terms for the conspiracy conviction, and all three defendants are facing a prison sentence of one to 15 years for the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine conviction, Ciliberti noted.

Both Carver and Gray have prior drug-related felony convictions, which gave Judge Blake the option to double their sentences. Grimmett was also convicted of misdemeanor conspiracy and faces a one-year jail sentence for that conviction.

According to a timeline provided by Ciliberti, a member of the Fayetteville Police Department was engaged in traffic enforcement activities on U.S. Route 19 on the evening of Jan. 21, 2023. The officer observed a Toyota Yaris motor vehicle traveling with no illuminated tail lights or registration lights. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver of the vehicle as Carver, who was unable to provide the officer with a driver's license, registration or proof of insurance.

Upon further investigation, the officer determined that Carver did not have a valid driver's license, and that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the release, Carver told the officer there were drugs within the vehicle. Gray and Grimmett were identified as the passengers in the automobile.

While conducting a pat down of both passengers for safety, the officer located over $1,800 in cash and drug paraphernalia on Gray, and digital scales and drug paraphernalia on Grimmett. According to the release, during a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officer discovered a second set of digital scales, a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and packaging materials, resulting in the arrest of all three occupants of the vehicle.

Upon a search of Gray after his arrest, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine was found. Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed the officer had seized over 43 grams of methamphetamine.

The crime was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department, and Ciliberti directed the prosecution.

