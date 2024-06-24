Three Greenville men found guilty in 2019 death, attempted armed robbery in Piedmont

Three Greenville men were found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a Spartanburg teen.

On Dec. 19, 2019, Greenville County deputies found Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15, dead in a car with at least one gunshot wound on Mansion Circle in Piedmont.

Braelon Jaspar Brown, 23, was found guilty of murder, attempted armed robbery, and conspiracy in Zaky's death. Jaylin Hill and David Christopher Bernard Mosley, both 20, were found guilty of attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. Greenville 13th Judicial Court Judge Perry Gravely presided over the five-day trial that ended Friday.

Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, 23, faces the same charges but his trial is pending as prosecutors review his case, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

All were 18 or under at the time of the shooting. Glover and Brown were 18, and Hill and Mosley were 15 years old.

Brown, who was accused of shooting Zaky, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder, five for attempted armed robbery, and 20 for conspiracy. Mosley and Hill were sentenced to 18 years for attempted armed robbery and five years for conspiracy.

The sentences will run concurrently. All three men were originally tried for murder, but Brown was the only one found guilty of the charge.

“We’re ecstatic about Brown’s sentence. We feel like he's a violent person that would have caused this type of crime again,” said 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Attorney Doug Richardson after the trial. “The sentence was very appropriate. The other two got a very stiff sentence of attempted armed robbery. Although they weren't convicted of murder, they were certainly part of the reason that child died.”

Kraig Pringle, attorney for David Mosley's attorney, said the case was "difficult."

"(It was a) Terrible case where a promising young man was killed, there's no going back from that," said Pringle. "As far as David Mosley, he's got a lot to offer. He's got his whole life in front of him. We certainly are grateful that the jurors saw through the smoke and found him not guilty of the murder."

The GCSO arrested Glover on Dec. 20, 2019. One week after the shooting, Brown was arrested. The final round of arrests were of Hill, Mosley, and Tyreke McMahand. McMahand, who was 14 at the time, took a plea deal as a juvenile in family court and was released but later arrested on unrelated non-violent charges.

“I believe they (the jury) were paying attention. During the entirety of the trial, they were focused on what we had to say, and I think that was pretty clear with their verdict. Although we would have preferred for them to come back as guilty of murder for all three, because we do believe that the law speaks to that, we were so pleased with the verdict that we got,” 13th Circuit Solicitor's Attorney Brittini McCall said.

“The shooter was convicted of murder, and he will spend essentially the rest of his life behind bars,” McCall said.

During the trial, McCall presented the victim’s statement written by Zaky’s father, Mina Ibrahim, on behalf of his family.

“He had such a bright future ahead of him, and it was taken away from him in a very brutal manner. This tragic event has shattered my family. We will never be the same, we will never get over the loss of our son and my children's brother, we are still grieving. I want these defendants to know that they have destroyed a family unit,” Ibrahim wrote.

After the trial, Solicitor’s Attorney Andrew Culbreath said the trial sends a message to Greenville about youth crime and its results.

“I think that message is that if juveniles and young people choose to engage in violent crime like an adult, they're going to be prosecuted like an adult. We will use every tool at our disposal to keep this community safe and bring justice for the victims.”

