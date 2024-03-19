Three Grand Forks men accused of possessing cocaine, Xanax with intent to sell

Mar. 18—GRAND FORKS — Three Grand Forks men accused of possessing cocaine and Xanax with intent to sell the drugs had initial court appearances on Monday, March 18.

Nathaniel James Gepford, Jonathan Alvarez and Jacob Andrew Lopez are each charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of cocaine with intent to manufacture or deliver. The charge has a maximum 20-year sentence.

The three men are also charged with Class C felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 15, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, Grand Forks Police Department and SWAT team executed a warrant on an apartment unit located on 36th Avenue South, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Inside the residence, law enforcement located a white powder substance packaged in multiple small baggies, the statement said. The substance, which tested presumptively positive for cocaine HCL, weighed approximately 186 grams.

Law enforcement also found 85 pills that appeared to be Xanax, as well as drug paraphernalia with suspected drug residue and multiple digital scales, according to the statement.

All these items were reported to be found in common areas of the apartment unit.

During the three men's initial court appearances, their bonds were set at $20,000 cash or surety. Their preliminary hearings and arraignments are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 29.