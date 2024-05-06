Three Gaston organizations receive awards from United Way

The United Way of Gaston County gave out three Spirit of North Carolina awards last month.

The award is designed to, “celebrate individuals and organizations for their exemplary partnership demonstrated through fundraising and volunteer efforts, outstanding leadership, and creative team building,” according to a press release from the organization.

This year’s Gaston honorees include the Gaston County Government, Food Lion Feeds, and Gaston County Schools.

“The Gaston County Government team led by Angie Torres held an impactful and engaging campaign to support the United Way of Gaston County,” the release said.

According to Gaston United Way, the county facilitated a campaign from October 2023 through December 2023. The campaign team scheduled in-person meetings with every department and brought in United Way representatives and partner agencies to highlight community services funded by United Way.

“In addition to the department meetings, Gaston County Government organized events and activities, such as Jeans and Jerseys Day and a Turkey Raffle,” the release said.

“More than 15 volunteers from the Food Lion Feeds team supported a local family by stocking their pantry with healthy foods for 3 months. What makes this initiative even more commendable is the collaborative effort involved,” the release said. “Their collective dedication and teamwork ensured the success of this meaningful endeavor, making a significant impact on the lives of those in need. Additionally, on the Day of Caring, team members volunteered their services at the United Way partner agency (Adult Care Center).”

Gaston County Schools led a districtwide United Way campaign that allowed both educators and students to collaborate in an effort to increase support for community needs.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award shines a light on our incredible partners, who are supporting the United Way of Gaston County’s work and helping us achieve our goals,” President United Way of Gaston County Andrea Stephens said in the press release.

Food Lion representatives pose for a photo.

Gaston County Schools representatives stand with their award from the United Way of Gaston County.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Three Gaston organizations receive awards from United Way