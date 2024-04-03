Three further arrests after street fight

A further three men have been arrested after a street fight in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fight with weapons in Station Road, Portslade, at about 14.15 BST on Tuesday.

Two men were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Eight men have now been arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.

Two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 21-year-old and two 23-year-olds, all from Brighton, as well as a 29-year-old from Worthing and a 30-year-old from Oldham, Greater Manchester, have been arrested on suspicion of affray, violent disorder and grievous bodily harm without intent.

A 24-year-old man from Norfolk remains in hospital with serious injuries, but is in a stable condition, police said.

