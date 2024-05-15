Three Fort Worth men plead guilty to stealing USPS master key from letter carrier

Three Fort Worth men pleaded guilty to stealing a U.S. Postal Service arrow key, a key that is used to open USPS blue collection boxes, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced in a news release Tuesday.

Jlynn Laneil Dunn, 21; Daylin Darden, 24; and D Colby Vashion Lewis, 23; were charged via criminal complaint in February and were indicted in March. They each pleaded guilty on May 8 to a charge of robbery of mail matter, money, or other property of the United States.

The mail carrier, identified as T.W. in court documents, reported to authorities that the robbers demanded a USPS arrow key, also known as a master key, at gunpoint on Oct. 2, 2023, according to the release.

Unauthorized possession of the keys allow individuals to illegally access mail boxes to steal mail, checks, credit cards, bank account information, and other sensitive information, Simonton stated in the release.

In a search of a home associated with one of the suspects, authorities found guns, drugs, mail, checks, and a DVR system, the release says. DVR footage shows all three suspects at the residence before the robbery. In the video, Darden is seen leaving the residence with a gun matching the weapon used in the robbery, according to the release.

The video also shows them coming back to the house after the robbery. Dunn is seen in the video holding a small item attached to a long gold chain, the same type of chain used to carry USPS arrow keys, according to the release.

In a search of Dunn’s Instagram account, authorities found a direct message he sent about 10 minutes before the robbery that read, “I’m tryna go get us a key rn so I can get these real scam Money,” the release says.

Each of the defendants now faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 3.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation with help from Fort Worth and Arlington police.