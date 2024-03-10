THREE FORKS HISTORY: Little Liberty graces Spaulding Park

Mar. 9—The Boy Scouts of America celebrated their 40th anniversary in 1950, having been chartered by a Chicago businessman in 1910. The theme for this anniversary was "Strengthen the Arm of Liberty." A project adopted by many Scout troops was to place small Statues of Liberty in towns and cities across America.

These statues are known today as the Little Sisters of Liberty. Nearly 200 of them were placed in parks, on main streets, and in front of city halls, courthouses and capitols in 39 states. Kansas had the most Little Liberties with 26. Oklahoma had at least twelve statues placed by the Boy Scouts in cities such as Tulsa and Oklahoma City and smaller towns like Lindsay and Tahlequah.

The idea of the Little Sisters of Liberty began with a Kansas City businessman named J.P. Whitaker who was the Scout Commissioner there. Whitaker published a pamphlet describing the project and it caught on across the country.

Whitaker wrote, "Americans, more than ever before, need to be reminded that freedom, like life itself, is preserved only through vigilance and care." A Chicago firm manufactured the copper statues that stand 8 feet, 4 inches tall. Each city was responsible for the base that the statue sits on so these vary from town to town.

Muskogee has its own Little Sister of Liberty located in Spaulding Park. A local Boy Scout troop raised the $300 needed to purchase the statue. The city provided an island pedestal and placed it in the center of the pond at the park. She has stood proudly in the park for most of the years since then.

Vandals damaged her lifted arm in 1978 and she was removed until 1982. Parks director, Henry Bresser, and a park crew restored Little Liberty at that time, drained and cleaned the pond, restocked it with fish and then reinstated the statue to her rightful place.

Several years ago, a movement across the country located many of the Little Sisters, to clean and restore them and rededicate them. Some may have been lost or destroyed, but many are still standing, lifting their torch as a symbol of freedom.

If you look closely at the Liberty statue in Spaulding Park, you will notice that the face truly is of a little sister. It is the face of a girl, rather than being an exact replica of the world-famous Lady who stands in New York Harbor.

These mass-produced statues are not considered great art — but they represent America's great values. Muskogee can be proud of its Little Sister of Liberty with her torch lifted high and can celebrate the freedom and patriotism she represents.

