Three fires in Harrison County are threatening structures as authorities fight the blaze

Three fires burning Thursday afternoon in Harrison County had damaged several structures and were threatening more Thursday evening, Harrison County authorities said.

Fires are burning near Woolmarket, West Harrison and Saucier, said Pat Sullivan, the Harrison County Fire Chief. No evacuations have been ordered, he said. All three fires began Thursday afternoon.

Several structures, including a trailer and mechanic shop, had burned near McDonald Road and Bells Ferry Road, Sullivan said.

One structure had been damaged and two vehicles were lost in West Harrison County near Pass Christian, said Shannon Coker, Communications Director for the Mississippi Forestry Commission. That fire was spreading slowly around 3:50 p.m., Coker said.

The fire near Woolmarket was spreading more rapidly around 3:50 p.m., Coker said.

Sullivan also said two dogs had been injured in the fires.

The fires continued to threaten structures in each area, Sullivan said.

It is too early to know how contained the fires are, Sullivan said. Firefighters were still working in each area as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sullivan said.

The Mississippi Coast was under a red flag warning for critical fire conditions on Thursday.

“Most of these fires were caused by people trying to burn things and it got out of control,” Sullivan said.