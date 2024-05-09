Three finalist maps chosen for redistricting Urbana’s wards

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana has whittled down its options on redistricting wards within the city.

The 2020 Census estimated the city’s population decreased by seven percent, and all the wards need to have equal populations. City officials opened a public submittal process.

Nine maps were submitted, and three finalists will be discussed. The three maps can be viewed on the city of Urbana’s website. The public is welcome to share their input.

A final map is scheduled to be picked out at the Urbana City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on June 3.

