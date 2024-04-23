Three face kidnapping, assault charges after woman held against will in Manchester

Apr. 23—Three people are in custody facing charges ranging from kidnapping to assault after Manchester police responded to a report of a woman screaming Sunday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Manchester police responded to the intersection of Union and Pearl streets for a report of a woman who was screaming and appeared to be injured.

Officers located the woman and reported noticing cuts and bruises on her face. According to police, the woman reported that she had been assaulted, threatened and held against her will inside a nearby apartment building.

The woman told police she was eventually able to escape, and believed the people involved were still inside.

A MedCat — which resembles a SWAT vehicle, but is designed for emergency medical rescues — and several SWAT officers were brought in to assist at the scene. Several announcements were made over a loudspeaker asking that all occupants come outside, police said, reporting a male looked out a first-floor window but did not initially come outside.

After 10 a.m., police said, a man and woman identified as Scott Frost, 23, and Ashley Zachary, 33, both of no known address, came outside and were taken into custody. The apartment was then cleared by officers, police said.

Officers learned that a third person had also been inside the apartment but left prior to police arriving. That person, identified by police as David Hanson, 42, of Manchester, was located at a home on Manchester Street and taken into custody.

Hanson was charged with kidnapping and simple assault. Frost was charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening, obstructing report of a crime, simple assault, and resisting arrest. Zachary was charged with kidnapping, simple assault, and resisting arrest.