Three earn scholarships from Monroe County Farm Bureau

MONROE — Three area students — Jackson Iott, Jacob Iott and Erica Holup — received scholarships from Monroe County Farm Bureau. Each $750 award was given to a student pursuing a career in agriculture.

Jackson Iott

Jackson (Jack) Iott of Ottawa Lake received the Betty Bliss Scholarship, which has been presented annually since 1988 and is named for long-time county office administrator Bliss. Iott is the son of John and Patty Iott. He graduated in 2023 from Whiteford High School, where he was on the football team all four years and served as captain his senior year while working through injuries. He also was a member of National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and 4-H. Iott is attending Monroe County Community College to study agribusiness.

Jacob Iott

Jacob (Jake) Iott of Ottawa Lake received the Dale Lynn Mason Scholarship, which honors long-time secretary Mason, who served the bureau for over 28 years. Iott is attending Monroe County Community College and studying agribusiness. A 2023 graduate of Whiteford High School, he is the son of John and Patty Iott. At WHS, Iott was involved in track and football, serving as football captain his senior year. He also was a member of National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and 4-H.

Holup

Erica Holup of Ottawa Lake received the Young Farmer Memorial Scholarship for the second year. This is the Farm Bureau's oldest scholarship. It was renamed 10 years ago as a tribute to area young farmers whose lives were cut short before reaching their full potential, Monroe County Farm Bureau said in a news release. Holup graduated from Whiteford High School and is the daughter of Andrew and Loel Holup. She is majoring in animal science at Michigan State University and is active in several MSU clubs.

Scholarship recipients are eligible to compete each year they are in school, as long as they continue their studies in an agriculture-related field.

"Since 1988, Monroe County Farm Bureau has invested over $50,000 in the future agricultural leaders of our community. We wish everyone who competed for these awards the best of luck as they continue their studies. They are truly the future of agriculture in Monroe County," the organization said.

