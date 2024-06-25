Three DUI suspects arrested during Victorville checkpoint

A DUI checkpoint in Victorville on Friday night led to the arrests of three suspected intoxicated drivers, officials said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies held the checkpoint Friday night at 7th Street and Desert Knoll Drive.

A total of 1,508 drivers were screened as they passed through, sheriff's officials said.

Nine drivers were singled out for field sobriety tests, leading to the ultimate arrests of three of them on suspicion of intoxicated driving, the agency said in a written statement.

Deputies hold a sobriety checkpoint at Bear Valley Road and 5th Street in Hesperia on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Another 13 motorists received tickets for driving without licenses or driving on suspended licenses, officials added.

Funding for the weekend checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

