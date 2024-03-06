Three die in single-vehicle crashes, including audio engineer Mathew Martin of Audubon

An Audubon man who died in a fiery crash is being remembered as an "integral part" of the region's live music scene.

Mathew "Matt" Martin, 41, was one of three South Jersey men to die in single-vehicle accidents in recent days.

A Paulsboro man, 55-year-old Charles Nagbe, was fatally injured in an accident on Route 38 in Hainesport, also on March 1.

And Robert C. Lafferty III, 38, of Williamstown died in a March 2 crash on the 3900 block of West Malaga Road in Franklin.

Martin, the married father of three, was driving eastbound on the Atlantic City Expressway around 6:45 p.m. when his car struck a tree in the center median, according to New Jersey State Police.

"The vehicle became engulfed," a police account said of the accident near milepost 36.9 in Winslow.

Martin, a sound engineer, worked at live performances throughout South Jersey and in surrounding states, said Ryan Kelly, who operates a music management firm in Toms River.

"He'd always be the first one to arrive," added Kelly, noting Martin was on his way to work a show at an Atlantic City casino when the accident happened.

"He was one of the best," Kelly continued, noting Martin regularly sent "messages of encouragement, like 'Happy Thursday' and 'I just want you to know I'm happy to know you.'"

A GoFundMe campaign to benefit Martin's family describes him as "an integral part of the live music industry in the larger Philadelphia area and beyond."

The effort, organized by the victim's brother, Sammy Martin, had raised more than $35,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

One contributor, school bus driver Linda Curlis, noted Martin was always waiting for his son, Ian, to return home from classes.

My heart broke when I heard the devastating news about Matt," she wrote.

"I've had the privilege of driving Ian home on the school bus every day for the past 3 school years, and Ian's Dad was there to greet us with a huge, 'Hi, how we doing?' or "What's up?'" she recalled.

'I'm going to miss that, and miss him," Curlis continued. "I'm praying for his beautiful family for the weeks and months ahead."

The Hainesport accident occurred around 3 p.m. when Nagbe's pickup truck hit a center guardrail on 38, then proceeded through the Masonville-Fostertown Road intersection.

The truck then struck a guardrail on the other side of the intersection.

In Franklin, Lafferty's vehicle crossed the opposite lane of traffic, then struck a large landscaping stone, several mailboxes and a tree.

A passenger, a 41-year-old Williamstown man, was treated at a hospital for a possible wrist fracture, according to Franklin police.

Lafferty was a delivery driver for Martin's bread and an avid sports fan, especially for the Eagles and Phillies, an obituary said.

"If you need help, Rob was there whether it be redoing your kitchen or laying new floors in your hous," it said.

All of the accidents remain under investigation.

