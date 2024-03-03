Three die in a house fire in rural Rolla

ROLIA, Mo – Three people have died in a rural Rolla fire that trapped several individuals in a home. An off-duty Phelps County Deputy saw the home on fire and called 911 and cared for a boy found outside the home until EMS arrived.

On March 2, 2024, around 10:30 p.m., there was a 911 call about a house fire on County Road 2120 in rural Rolla. Police said they believed there were several people trapped inside the burning building, but they could not enter the home due to heavy smoke and fire.

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead, one in custody

When the Rolla Rural Fire Department, Doolittle Fire Department, St. James Fire Department, and Rolla City Fire Department arrived, they found the fire had spread throughout the home. The Rolla Rural Fire Department entered the house but found it unsafe for fire personnel.

Later, firefighters successfully controlled the fire. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Rolla Rural Fire Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time. This investigation is ongoing, and FOX 2 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.