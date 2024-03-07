Three detained after report of shots fired on Altamesa Boulevard, Fort Worth police say

Three people were detained as officers investigated a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Altamesa Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.

Police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. near an Atmos Energy office and an gas station in south Fort Worth after a caller reported hearing gunshots fired in the area, according to a 911 call log.

Police said they did not find anyone injured or any property damage caused by gunfire.

Three people were detained in connection to the incident, police said, but their possible involvement is still being investigated and it’s unclear whether they will face charges.

