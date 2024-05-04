Three dead, one seriously injured in shootings in two Kentucky counties

A Russell Springs woman shot and killed her sister before shooting her brother, who in turn fatally shot her in Russell County Friday, Kentucky State Police said.

And in what authorities say is connected to that incident, a man in Pulaski County was found dead of a gunshot wound in a separate shooting, Pulaski County sheriff’s officials said.

“The investigation is very much ongoing,” Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk said Saturday. “It’s still very raw.”

The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Pulaski County, when the sheriff’s office there was alerted to a shooting victim on Brown Ridge Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found “a male victim lying beside the road approximately 200 feet from his residence deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” sheriff officials said.

Kentucky State Police said Pulaski County 911 operators contacted them at 7 p.m. and asked for help finding a Ford F-150 driven by Angela Gosser, 56, of Russell Springs.

At 7:24 p.m., Russell County 911 operators called state police, asking them to respond to a shooting at Darryl Wilson’s home in Jamestown, where they found him and Gosser shot.

Darryl Wilson is Gosser’s brother, state police officials said in a news release.

In the early stages of the investigation, state police officers said in a Saturday news release they believe Gosser went to Wilson’s home on South Ky. 619 and forced her way inside with a gun.

State authorities said Gosser and Wilson exchanged gunfire, and both were shot.

Wilson was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said. Gosser was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County coroner, authorities said.

While they were at Darryl Wilson’s home, state police said they were asked to do a welfare check on Gosser’s sister, Jennifer Wilson, 57, of Russell Springs. Family members had been unable to reach her and were concerned about her safety, relatives told police.

State police said they, along with Russell County sheriff’s deputies, went to Hammond Road in Russell Springs, where they found Jennifer Wilson fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Camry that was partially off the road.

It appears, state police said in their release, that before she went to her brother’s house, Gosser had fired multiple rounds into the passenger side of a vehicle her sister was driving, striking her in the head.

Jennifer Wilson was pronounced dead by the Russell County coroner, officials said.

On Saturday afternoon, Strunk declined to identify the 73-year-old man who was found dead in Pulaski County.

He also did not say whether the man was a family member of Gosser, Jennifer Wilson or Darryl Wilson.

Strunk said the man’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case involving the 73-year-old man.

“These shooting investigations are preliminary, but Sheriff (Bobby) Jones wants everyone to know that there is no further danger to the public,” Pulaski County officials said.