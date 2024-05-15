Three people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, in La Quinta Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Deirdre Vickers said deputies were first dispatched to respond to the crash the area of Highway 111 and Simon Drive at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Vickers did not say if other people were involved in the crash.

As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, both Highway 111 and Simon Drive remain closed around the crash site. Simon Drive is located just west of the intersection of Highway 111 and Washington Street in a corridor that is home to several retail businesses and restaurants.

Vickers said the cause of the crash is under investigation and that she did not have further details but expected the department to share a statement with more information about the crash later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Three dead after multiple vehicles crash in La Quinta Tuesday night