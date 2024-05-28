Three dead, multiple injured after Memorial Day weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s the start of summer for the city of Baton Rouge but the start of crime has taken over. This past Memorial Day weekend has left many wounded and some dead.

On Friday, May 24, a shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Chalet Drive in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 20-year-old Robert Mooney was arrested after being accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Walter Jackson. That same night, BRPD responded to another shooting around 8 p.m. in the 16500 block of Starboard Drive in Baton Rouge, which left one person dead and two injured. According to police, 45-year-old Jerrold Henderson is wanted by police after being accused of killing 36-year-old Terrell James Williams.

More gunfire erupted Sunday morning when BRPD responded to the 300 block of Riverlon Avenue. Authorities confirmed that 27-year-old Leonel Valey-Morales died from a gunshot wound with another victim taken to the hospital. The night erupted with gunfire again this time reported at the 3500 hundred block of Wenonah Street. BRPD said one person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries with no suspect.

Officials said that summer heat is one of the leading causes of rising crime in the area and to get rid of the violence Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome along with Safe Hopeful Healthy and BREC, hosted the first Summer of Hope event at Liberty Lagoon Sunday but more violence erupted around 6 p.m. with a video circulating of BRPD and multiple teens in altercation with one person arrested.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement on the Liberty Lagoon Incident.

“I express my gratitude to all the well-intentioned youth and community members who joined us for our Liberty Lagoon Block Party Event. The unfortunate behavior of a small group that occurred highlights the critical need for initiatives like Summer of Hope. With over 200 events planned, our aim is to create spaces for violence intervention and promote peace within our community. Thanks to the vigilant supervision of law enforcement at the event, we were able to intervene quickly and effectively. We are committed to reviewing and enhancing our safety plans for future events to ensure the well-being of all participants. Additionally, we are dedicated to engaging our youth and families at all levels, fostering a stronger, more connected community. This incident will not deture us from our mission to build a safer, more united Baton Rouge.” Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome

Baton Rouge Police Department Chief of Police Thomas Morse Jr. also released a statement following the incident.

“The Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a video circulating that captures incidents at last night’s event at Liberty Lagoon. We would like to thank the public for sharing their concerns with us about one of the arrests that occurred. An internal review from last night’s entire event, including the specific arrest from the recording, has already commenced. Chief Morse is committed to transparency with the investigation that is underway and will work diligently to provide updates and release body-worn camara videos. We will be working thoroughly to keep the public up to date and release the related videos as soon as possible. Please stay connected to our website and social media platforms for any new information in regard to this investigation.” Baton Rouge Police Chief, Thomas Morse Jr.

While many wanted to continue the Memorial Day celebration, BRPD is investigating a reported shooting in the 1800 block of N. 15 Street where it was reported one person was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The details of the motive and identity of the victim have not yet been released.

All shootings and incidents are still under investigation.

The number of homicides has been rapidly increasing since the start of the year and with summer here many officials say those numbers will increase. Anyone with information on any investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

