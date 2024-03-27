Three dead after Israeli army operation and clashes in the West Bank

People take part in the funeral of Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli army operation in the Jenin camp in the West Bank. Three people have been killed, the Israeli army reported. Ayman Nobani/dpa

Three people have been killed in Israeli army operations overnight in Jenin in the West Bank, the Israeli army reported.

Israel's military said it conducted an anti-terrorist operation in the town on Tuesday night, during which Palestinians had thrown explosive devices. The soldiers responded with gunfire, killing one person. The 19-year-old who was killed was shot in the chest and thigh, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said it had attacked and killed two other armed Palestinians in Jenin, with the health authority reporting that two people had died in an Israeli drone attack in the refugee camp there.

The IDF said its forces had destroyed a vehicle containing ready-to-use explosive devices. They also arrested two suspects who had previously been in the vehicle.

The health authority reported a total of four Palestinians injured in the course of the operations and confrontations with the IDF in Jenin. The town is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants, and the Israeli army repeatedly carries out raids there.

Since the start of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7 last year, the situation in the West Bank has become ever more tense.

More than 430 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or their own attacks since then, the health authority said.

At the same time, there has also been an increase in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

People take part in the funeral of Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli army operation in the Jenin camp in the West Bank. Three people have been killed, the Israeli army reported. Ayman Nobani/dpa

People look at a damaged car after an Israeli army operation in the Jenin camp in the West Bank. Three people have been killed, the Israeli army reported. Ayman Nobani/dpa

People look at the site of the bombing after an Israeli drone attack in the Jenin camp in the West Bank. Three people have been killed in Israeli army operations overnight in Jenin in the West Bank, the Israeli army reported. Ayman Nobani/dpa