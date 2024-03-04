Three dead in house fire in Spain

Facade of the house where a fire broke out. Three people from the same family, including a minor, died and 15 others were injured in a house fire on the eleventh floor of a building on Avenida Marineros. As a result, about 100 people were evacuated, while others were confined to their homes. All the injured have been discharged. Joaquín Reina/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Three people died in a house fire in Spain early on Monday morning, according to the authorities.

A further 15 people were injured in the fire in the coastal town of Villajoyosa in the province of Alicante in the east of the country. Most of them suffered from smoke inhalation but are now said to be safe and well.

According to official information, the fatalities were two adults and one minor.

The emergency services said the fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor at around 2 am (0100 GMT), and was extinguished after around five and a half hours.

Everyone who was in the building has been accounted for, and the cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

Villajoyosa is a seaside resort on the Mediterranean with a population of just under 35,000 and is located in the region of Valencia.

Ten people died in a major high-rise fire in the eponymous capital of the popular holiday region on February 22.

