Three dead following apparent double murder-suicide in Elgin, police say

Three people are dead in Elgin following what police say appears to be a double murder-suicide.

Officers doing a welfare check at a house in the 100 block of South State Street forced their way into the home about 2 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of three victims, according to an Elgin Police Department report posted Friday night on Facebook.

All three appeared to have been dead for sometime, and a firearm found next to one of them indicated the person died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The residents’ names will not be released until positive identification can be made, but autopsies conducted Friday by the Kane County Coroner’s Office confirmed all three died of gunshot wounds with person’s fatal injury being self-inflicted, police said.

“This investigation is on-going however preliminary information suggests this incident to be a double-murder suicide that was contained to the residence,” the report said.

Anyone who might have additional information on the case is asked to call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411, including “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message.