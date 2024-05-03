Three dead from fatal car crash including 6-year-old from Calumet City

Three people were killed in a car accident Wednesday night in Ford Heights, the Lake County coroner and Cook County medical examiner’s offices reported.

Two of the victims, 6-year-old Kimbella Tolliver and 26-year-old Kimberly Taylor, lived at the 1600 block of State Street in Calumet City, according to the offices.

Taylor was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner reported. Tolliver was pronounced at 9:08 p.m. at Franciscan Health Dyer, according to the coroner’s office.

A person who identifies herself as Kimberly’s sister posted a GoFundMe request to cover funeral expenses for Kimberly and Kimbella.

“She was heading home with both of her baby girls, Kimbella and Kennedi, in the vehicle,” the post reads. “The person responsible will never be able to (be) held accountable as he lost his life in the accident as well.”

Demetri Bell, 50, of Merrillville, Indiana, died in the crash, at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner reporter. The cause of the crash is unclear. The Cook County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

