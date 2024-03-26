Three CT teens charged with allegedly burglarizing car, leading police on chase that ended in marsh

A 19-year-old Naugatuck man and two juveniles have been charged with allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Westport and leading police on a chase that ended in a marsh off of Interstate 95, police said.

The 19-year-old man, identified as Willie Redd, and one juvenile were found hiding under the water of a marsh after evading officers on the highway and in Westport early Tuesday, according to the Westport Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., a Westport resident called police to report that their Ring doorbell camera had been activated by an unknown person in their driveway allegedly breaking into one of their vehicles as another vehicle idled nearby, police said.

Officers responded to the home near Compo Beach right away, set up a perimeter in the area of Hills Point Road, Greens Farms Road, and Compo Road South and started searching for the suspects with the help of Connecticut State Police, the Fairfield Police Department, the Wilton Police K-9 Unit, and MTA Police, according to police.

Police said one officer spotted “a suspicious vehicle” leaving Mimi Lane and tried to pull over the driver, who sped off. Another officer waiting near Hills Point Road and Greens Farms Road deployed a tire deflation device, but the vehicle kept going toward Sherwood Island State Park.

The gates to the park were closed, according to police, so the vehicle exited the park shortly after arriving there. The vehicle then drove onto I-95 North at Exit 18 with flat tires, police said.

Eventually, three people got out of the vehicle and ran off, according to police.

Officers chased the group and located Redd and one juvenile hiding under the water of the marsh south of I-95, police said.

An MTA officer found the third alleged suspect, another juvenile, according to police.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and interfering with a police officer. Redd was also charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and engaging police in a pursuit, police said. He was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on April 11.

The juveniles were released to their families with juvenile court summons, according to police.

“The Westport Police again remind residents to lock their vehicles and take valuables out of their locked cars,” Westport Lt. Eric Woods said in a statement released Tuesday. “We encourage the use of alarm/surveillance systems and exterior lighting at night.”