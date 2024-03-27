Three CT men accused of operating drug factory after police allegedly find loaded guns, drugs

A search of multiple properties in Waterbury last week netted three arrests and turned up two firearms, more than $10,000 as well as cocaine and heroin, police said.

Waterbury police were assisted by agents from the DEA during searches last Wednesday at properties on Meadow Brook Drive, Eastwood Avenue, Fairmount Street and Sylvan Avenue, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The targets of the investigation, which included Waterbury residents Gabriel Lopez-Millete, 37, Javier Cuevas-Colon, 45, and Angel Cuevas-Colon, 49, were later arrested after authorities allegedly found 151.7 grams of cocaine, 280 grams of raw heroin, 847 bags of heroin/fentanyl and $10,958 when they carried out their search warrants, police said. Investigators also reported finding a loaded TCP .380 caliber handgun and a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, which was equipped with an added auto switch mechanism that allowed it to be fired as a fully-automatic weapon, according to police.

Lopez-Millette faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a single count each of possession of an assault weapon, possession of an ounce or more of heroin, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine in the freebase form and operation of a drug factory. He was arraigned Monday in Waterbury Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000, court records show. He remains in custody and is due back in court on April 25.

Javier Cuevas-Colon has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a single count each of possession of an ounce or more of heroin, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine in the freebase form, operation of a drug factory and interfering with a search warrant. He was also charged with multiple counts of failure to appear in court in connection with other cases he has pending, police said. He also appeared in court on Monday and was ordered held on bonds totaling $2 million, courts records show. He is due back in court on April 10.

Angel Cuevas-Colon faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a single count each of possession of an ounce or more of heroin, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine in the freebase form and operation of a drug factory. Police noted that he is a convicted felon with previous felony narcotics arrests. He posted $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned on May 1.

According to Waterbury police, the investigation and arrests were conducted by members of the police department’s Vice and Intelligence Division, Gang Task Force Unit and Auto Theft Task Force.