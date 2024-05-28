Three confirmed tornadoes in southern Wisconsin after severe weather on Sunday

(WFRV) – Severe weather rolled through southern Wisconsin on Sunday and the National Weather Service in Milwaukee has confirmed three more tornadoes touched down, bringing the total to 20 before summer has even started.

According to the National Weather Service, there were two tornadoes in Rock County and one tornado in Jefferson County.

The first tornado touched down at about 5:00 p.m., five miles east-northeast of Footville. A survey crew confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak wind speeds of 80 miles per hour.

The second tornado hit shortly after at 5:15 p.m., this one about four miles east-northeast of Janesville. A survey team confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 miles per hour. The tornado developed in Janesville and moved toward US Highway 12 between Fort Atkinson and Whitewater.

The final tornado in Sunday’s severe weather touched down at around 5:27 p.m., four miles west-southwest of Fort Atkinson. A survey crew found an EF-0 tornado touched down and developed over northeastern Lake Koshkonong.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes in a season and has already hit 20 before summer. The state is almost certain to surpass the average this year.

