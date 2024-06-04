Three charged in THC wax bust; agents still seeking subject who fled on foot

Jun. 4—THOMASVILLE- Three individuals are under arrest, with additional charges pending after Thomas County Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomasville Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol, uncovered large quantities of THC wax, THC oil, psilocybin mushrooms, firearms, and currency during a search.

According to agents, deputies executed a search warrant on 119 Hambleton St. May 22 after several reports of loud noise, suspicious vehicles, and abnormal traffic at night.

"The people in that neighborhood were tired of it and wanted something done," an agent said.

As the investigation continued, agents were able to establish enough probable cause to secure and execute a search warrant.

Upon searching the residence, agents found Exclusive Diamonds THC wax jars. THC wax is illegal in Georgia and is considered a Schedule I controlled substance. Agents additionally found 14 Moola Watermelon vape cartridges, which are used in THC vape pens, along with six boxes of vape pens, and 16 jars of Luminate THC wax.

"There were a lot of jars of this THC wax that we were able to get out of the house," an agent said.

A Glock .40-caliber pistol and a Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter were also located inside the home. A 50-round magazine and numerous other high-capacity magazines were found inside a closet with a large amount of U.S. currency, totaling $1,737, which was seized from the residence.

During the search, three men were arrested without incident.

One was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The second was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and the third was charged on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the search.

Charges are pending for a fourth suspect.

At the time of the search, the fourth suspect was located in a black SUV leaving the scene. GSP pursued him, resulting in a short chase. The driver eventually pulled in behind a residence, before fleeing on foot. Agents searched the vehicle and found 30 bags of cocaine.

Investigators believe they know who the driver was.

"He has not been arrested yet, but has many warrants against him," an agent explained.

Agents believe both the cocaine and THC wax were being distributed in locations beyond Thomasville, as the men seem to have connections out of town and were receiving the wax from a California address.