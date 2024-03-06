Three charged with murder after February shooting outside East Side after-hours club

Columbus police arrested a 30-year-old man and charged two other men in a fatal February shooting outside an after-hours club.

Nicholas Wright, 30, of Driving Park, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with murder in the Feb. 11 shooting death of 39-year-old Dante Gamble.

Franklin County Municipal Court records show two other people, George Garrett Jr., 29, of the Southeast Side, and Kyree Bell, 25, of South Linden, are charged with murder in Gamble's death. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

On Feb. 11, Gamble was leaving Luxxe Lounge after-hours clubs in the 1300 block of Beechwood Road on the city's East Side about 5:20 a.m. when gunfire erupted.

According to Municipal Court records, Gamble was seen on surveillance video walking up the steps from the parking lot to a nearby address. The video showed a man wearing all black pass Gamble on the right at the same time as someone else walked down the steps with a gun in their right hand, court records said.

The man wearing all black bumped Gamble and pulled out a handgun, firing several times at Gamble, according to court records. The other man, who was wearing a blue and white sweat suit, also fired several shots at Gamble.

Court records said detectives identified Wright using video footage.

Several people on the scene attempted to provide aid to Gamble until paramedics arrived while others ran away, police said.

Gamble was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Less than a week after Gamble was shot, the Columbus City Attorney's office got a court order to shutter the after-hours club. The City Attorney's office said the after-hours club was operating without a liquor license and had been on the office's radar for several months.

Anyone with information on Bell or Garrett's location is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Three charged after fatal shooting outside East Side after-hours club