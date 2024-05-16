Three charged with multiple retail thefts in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three women are being charged after police say they were involved in multiple retail thefts across Monroe County costing over $1,300.

According to the Pocono Township Police, the following three women were arrested for allegedly committing retail thefts in Monroe County over the weekend;

Jahkella Holmes-Porch, 23, of Syracuse, NY

Donell Reid, 20, of Liverpool, NY

Tydaya Williams, 21, of Syracuse, NY

Police say on Saturday, May 11 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to a retail theft at Old Navy in the Pocono Premium Outlets. Allegedly four suspects, a man, and three women, stole $848 worth of clothing and fled the scene in a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Then on Sunday, May 12 around 10:00 a.m., officers said a retail theft happened at the Tobacco Stop in Scotrun Plaza where again one man and three women were seen stealing $550 worth of Backwoods cigars. Those suspects fled the scene in the same white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Around 20 minutes later investigators stated they found the suspected car in the parking lot of Best Western Hotel in Tannersville.

Police arrested the three women, identified as Holmes-Porch, Williams, and Reid, and charged them with retail theft offenses.

