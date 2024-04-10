Three charged after Gaza protest at Keir Starmer's home

Three people have been charged following a pro-Palestinian protest at the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Youth Demand demonstrators placed children's shoes in his front garden and hung a banner on the hedge.

Rishi Sunak has condemned the incident, saying: "I don't care what your politics are, no MP should be harassed at their own home."

"We cannot and will not tolerate this," the prime minister added.

Leonorah Ward, 21, of Beechwood Mount, Burley, Leeds, Zosia Lewis, 23, of Rokeby Terrace, Newcastle upon Tyne and Daniel Formentin, 24, of Woodside Avenue, Burley, Leeds were arrested in Kentish Town on Tuesday and charged with public order offences under section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 and for breaching court bail.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "This power stops the harassment of a person at their home address if an officer suspects it is causing alarm or distress to the occupant."

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

In a statement one of the Youth Demand participants, Ella Ward, said: "In normal circumstances it would be seen as crossing a line to show up at someone's house, but these are not normal circumstances and we can't continue with business as usual.

"I'm taking action to call on Starmer to commit to stopping the killing."

In footage posted by the group, the demonstrators urged Sir Keir to "use his influence" to stop the UK sending arms to Israel and to block further oil and gas licences from being issued.

There has been growing concern generally about the safety of MPs since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Earlier this year, more than 60 people gathered at the home of Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Another Tory, Mike Freer, said he would be standing down as an MP, saying death threats and an alleged arson attack on his office had "become too much".

In February, the government announced a £31m package to protect democratic processes - including money to give MPs extra security.