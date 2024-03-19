Three charged with felony retail theft from Lewisburg Walmart

Mar. 19—LEWISBURG — Two Philadelphia residents and one West Milton man are facing felony theft charges after they allegedly took more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg, according to state police in Milton.

Cedric Edwards, 53, and Sophia Maddox, 44, both of Philadelphia, and Stephen Durham, 52, of West Milton, were all charged with two felonies of retail theft and conspiracy retail theft; and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by state Trooper Joseph Yedlosky, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

The alleged incident occurred on March 1 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg, police said.

The three people are accused of taking household, personal and grocery items valued at $1,351, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER