Three charged with felonies following Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE – Three Starkville men were arrested Friday on felony charges following a single incident where shots were fired.

Starkville police officers, both on-duty and off-duty, heard gunshots in central Starkville around 12:25 a.m. Friday, May 17. The officers responded to South Montgomery Street, just south of Highway 12. Authorities determined that the shooting scene was located at the intersection of South Montgomery and Yellow Jacket Drive. A vehicle was damaged but there have been no reported injuries.

Later that same day, police charged Marcuevas Guido, 23, of Starkville, with aggravated assault. As part of the investigation into the incident, Cedric Lucious, 19, of Starkville, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a stolen firearm. On Saturday, Cornelius Hendrix, 25, of Starkville, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

If you have any information, please contact SPD at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through our anonymous tip system on our website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.