Three charged in connection to murder in Bradford County, Pa. State Police say

Pennsylvania State Police Monday arrested three people in connection to a Bradford County murder.

Towanda-based State Police charged Terry Parker, 46, and Rhonda Parker, 48, with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the killing of 40-year-old Michael Pruitt, officials said.

A third suspect, 36-year-old Summer Heil, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, authorities said.

State Police said a probe was spurred after troopers were asked to check on the welfare of Rhonda Parker at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday following a "series of disturbing text messages."

The investigation "revealed that a homicide occurred" in the Sawyer Road area of Springfield Township, troopers said.

More: Chemung County man seriously injured in garage explosion allegedly caused by meth lab

While few details were released, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release that “this is a suspected isolated incident and there is believed to be no threat to the public.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Three arrested after police investigate Bradford County, Pa. homicide